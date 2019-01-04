Latest NewsIndiaSports

I-League matches to be broadcast on Hotstar, Jio TV

Jan 4, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Less than a minute

The All India Football Federation and its commercial partners have decided to show all the I-League matches, on online platforms Hotstar and Jio TV. The online broadcast will be underway from Friday, starting with Neroca FC facing Shillong Lajong in the afternoon in Imphal.

This comes days after Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj, on Sunday, threatened to move court under the aegis of I-League (Private) Clubs Association if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) did not sort out the telecast row.

The association formed by defending champions Minerva Punjab, Chennai City FC, Neroca FC, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Shillong Lajong FC were up in arms against the AIFF after it recently announced that it would reduce the I-League TV coverage to just 30 of the 61 remaining matches.

The non-televised matches from Saturday can be viewed on Hotstar or Jio TV, starting with the match between Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows, which kicks off at 2 pm.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 11, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

BJP introduces new ‘vision’ plan to grab Tripura from CPI(M)

Jan 3, 2018, 11:22 pm IST

SHOCKING!!! Man jailed for 15 years for having sex with 15 boys

Gaja-Cyclone-Relief
Nov 21, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Vijay gives a huge donation for Gaja Cyclone Relief

mek-chiru
Apr 16, 2018, 06:55 am IST

Chiranjeevi declines Rahul Gandhi’s offer of party post

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close