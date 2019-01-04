I-League matches to be broadcast on Hotstar, Jio TV

The All India Football Federation and its commercial partners have decided to show all the I-League matches, on online platforms Hotstar and Jio TV. The online broadcast will be underway from Friday, starting with Neroca FC facing Shillong Lajong in the afternoon in Imphal.

This comes days after Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj, on Sunday, threatened to move court under the aegis of I-League (Private) Clubs Association if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) did not sort out the telecast row.

The association formed by defending champions Minerva Punjab, Chennai City FC, Neroca FC, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Shillong Lajong FC were up in arms against the AIFF after it recently announced that it would reduce the I-League TV coverage to just 30 of the 61 remaining matches.

The non-televised matches from Saturday can be viewed on Hotstar or Jio TV, starting with the match between Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows, which kicks off at 2 pm.