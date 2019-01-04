“It is Okay If Young Women Who are True Devotees Reach Sabarimala”: V Muraleedharan

Former BJP Kerala State President V Muraleedharan has said that it is okay if women who are devotees are coming to Sabarimala for Darshan. He was talking in an interview given to a national channel.

“If a woman wants to go Sabarimala as a true devotee, there is no objection to it. It is the responsibility of the state and POlice to give protection to such women. The state has the duty to abide by the Supreme Court,” he said.

But Muraleedharan added that all the attempts of young women to enter Sabarimala so far are not like that and that it was a political conspiracy.