KeralaLatest News

“It is Okay If Young Women Who are True Devotees Reach Sabarimala”: V Muraleedharan

Jan 4, 2019, 07:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Former BJP Kerala State President V Muraleedharan has said that it is okay if women who are devotees are coming to Sabarimala for Darshan. He was talking in an interview given to a national channel.

“If a woman wants to go Sabarimala as a true devotee, there is no objection to it. It is the responsibility of the state and POlice to give protection to such women. The state has the duty to abide by the Supreme Court,” he said.

But Muraleedharan added that all the attempts of young women to enter Sabarimala so far are not like that and that it was a political conspiracy.

Tags

Related Articles

Trolled on an innocent birthday wish; trouble brews ahead

Dec 2, 2017, 04:50 pm IST
Shashi Tharoor

After ‘farrago of lies’ Shashi Tharoor hits social media with ‘webaqoof’

Jul 26, 2017, 11:44 am IST

Mumbai City FC has No Answer to FC Goa’s Aggression

Oct 24, 2018, 10:42 pm IST

Kerala nun found dead in convent well

Sep 9, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close