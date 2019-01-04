Latest NewsGulf

New year gift to best friends;shares Dh15 million UAE lottery

Jan 4, 2019, 11:13 am IST
1 minute read

Best friends and colleagues shared Dh15 million UAE lottery as a new year gift. Sarath Purushothaman, 34, and Prasanth Surendran, 36, both from Kerala, India, will get Dh7.5 million each after winning the biggest-ever Big Ticket raffle prize.

Sarath’s ticket no 083733 won the prize which was picked in the raffle draw held on Thursday morning at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. They are working together for 10 years. They share the same room in Dubai and best friends for the last 10 years.

“We have always borrowed money from each other when we were in financial difficulties. I can also count on him and the same for him as well in all the ups and downs in life. So, this win is very, very special,” said Sarath, who works as a technician in Naffco in Dubai. Both of them are flying together to Kerala to visit the families and to celebrate joy.

While Prasanth is married to Arathy and they have two children, Suryakiran and sreenidhi. Karthika is Sarath’s wife and the couple have a daughter, Athira. These friends buy a ticket for many years and hope for something good. “This is the third month we are sharing the ticket. We never expected the New Year will begin so differently for us,” said Sarath.

In response to the question what they would like to do with the prize, they said that they want to visit their families. Prasanth wants to own a farm house in Kerala and they would like to do something in agriculture together.

Tags

Related Articles

This was the biggest of UPA’s scams, bigger than coal and 2G; PM Modi.

Dec 14, 2017, 04:09 pm IST
Plane

Shocking !!! Plane skids off runway in Nepal : Watch Video

Apr 20, 2018, 05:46 pm IST
Smrithi

Cabinet reshuffle : Smriti Irani removed from I&B ministry

May 14, 2018, 09:57 pm IST
kerala-man-helped-bringing-back-dead-body

This is the Kerala man who played vital role in bringing back Sridevi’s body from Dubai

Feb 28, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close