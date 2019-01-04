Oscar award winning VFX studio associated with Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ shoot is progressing in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. The period flick is helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. Major portions of the movie have been planned to be shot in the film city.

For handling the visual effects, Los Angeles-based Anibrain VFX and Creative Studio have been signed. Last year, Anibrain along with Framestore won the Oscar award for Best Visual Effects for the movie, ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

The entire shoot of Marakkar will be completed by March. Priyadarshan had earlier revealed that the movie will be hitting screens only in 2020 as the movie demands extensive post-production. The makers will be giving maximum attention to the post-production works, which will be mostly done abroad.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is an epic movie is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The cast comprises of Mohanlal, his son Pranav, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Mukesh, Madhu, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Manju Warrier and Pooja Kumar. Few British and Chinese actors will also be seen in the movie. Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are coming together for the production.