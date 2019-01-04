Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is responsible for the clash in Kerala, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday made a controversial statement in Lok Sabha, stating that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is responsible for the clash in Kerala and not the right-wing workers.

She accused the Kerala Police escorted the two women, ‘dressed as transgender’, to the inner sanctum of Sabarimala temple which sparked the anger among the devotees on Thursday.

Speaking at the Winter Session of the Parliament, Lekhi said, “If there is one person who has converted it into a clash zone, it is Mr Vijayan (Kerala CM). Mahilaon ko ‘hijra’ banakar lekar jana raat ko 1 baje, agar woh bhakt mahila thi toh din mein aana chahiye tha, lekin raat ko yeh karwahi ki gayi (Women were dressed like transgender and escorted at 1 am. If they were real devotees, they would have come in the daylight, but the incident happened in the night).