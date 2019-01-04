RBI reduced the printing of Rs 2000 to” minimum”

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the printing of Rs 2000 note to “minimum”.RBI came out with Rs 2000 note and new Rs 500 note after the decision to ban old Rs 5oo/1000 currencies. It is said that the central bank and the government decide from time to time the quantum of currency notes to be printed on the basis of money in circulation.

Also, it was decided that the printing of Rs 2000 note would be “scaled down” going forward since the new high-value currency note was meant for meeting the remonetisation needs.

An official said that the printing of Rs 2000 notes has been substantially reduced. It has been decided to limit the printing of Rs 2000 notes to a minimum and this is nothing new. As per the statistics given by RBI, there were 3,285 million pieces of Rs 2000 notes in circulation at the end of March 2017. A year after, on 31 March 2018, there was only a marginal increase in that number to 3,363 million pieces.