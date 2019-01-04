Sabarimala Issue : Centre may bring Ordinance if Supreme court rejects review petition

According to sources,Centre may bring out Ordinance in the Sabarimala case if the Supreme Court dismisses the review petition filed against its earlier verdict that women of all ages can enter Sabarimala.

The BJP-RSS leaderships are known to have interacted with the prime minister. It is after this, the Centre reportedly though of bringing Ordinance to bypass the SC order. The review petitions will be considered on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen talking in favour of Sabarimala tradition a few days ago during an interview given to a news channel.

Meanwhile, majority of devotees and Sangh Parivar expect the Supreme Court to deliver a favourable verdict on the review petition. There are also hints that the BJP State leadership has got the assurance of the Centre that Ordinance will be brought if the review petition is rejected.

Meanwhile, there could be some technical hurdles since the Left parties may campaign against the Ordinance, saying it is violation of Federal principles.

But the Sangh Parivar is getting ready to counter this by arguing that the Leftists have been misusing the government machinery to take non-believers to Sabarimala temple.