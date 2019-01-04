Sabarimala Issue : Devaswom board asks head priest to give explanation within 15 days

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday if the Sabarimala tantri was unhappy with the Supreme Court verdict the best course open to him was to leave the place.

The chief minister said the tantri’s move to shut down the temple for an hour and conduct purification rituals after two women, in their 40s, offered prayers was a violation of the Supreme Court verdict. He termed the move ‘strange’.

Now Devaswom Board president has asked the tantri to give an explanation within 15 days.Board president A Padma Kumar came to the fore harshly criticising Sabarimala head priest (tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru for closing the temple and performing purification rituals after two women offered prayers at the hill shrine.

Padma Kumar said the incident of closing the temple is against Supreme Court’s judgment. Devaswom commissioner has reported on it and an explanation was sought from the tantri based on it. Meantime, there is no need of a probe as the verdict of the apex court prevails. There is no compromise on it, he said.