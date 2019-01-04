KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : Kerala Police steps up security for CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jan 4, 2019, 03:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Police will step up security for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following widespread protests in the state over the entry of two women to the Sabarimala shrine, a police officer said on Friday.

T.K. Vinodkumar, chief of the police intelligence wing, said though the Chief Minister will continue to be in ‘Z Plus’ security category, some added precautions had been taken.

Accordingly, where-ever the Chief Minister is or when he is travelling, roads will be sanitised, cleared of obstruction and police personnel will “be more alert”, said Vinodkumar.

On Thursday, the pilot vehicle of Mr Vijayan hit two Congress workers waving black flags when he was returning from office to his official residence for lunch.

Mr Vijayan, who is mostly based in the state capital, on Wednesday oversaw the arrests of 109 Sangh Parivar activists on charges of unleashing violence in various parts of the capital city district.

The last time a Kerala Chief Minister came under attack was in October 2013, at Kannur, when Oommen Chandy was targeted by stone-throwing Left supporters, injuring him in the chest and face.

Tags

Related Articles

Former Beauty Queen converts to Muslim for Marrying Malaysian King

Nov 29, 2018, 01:11 pm IST
drugs found

Punjab Courts Send Drug Addicts to Prisons and not De-addiction Centres

Aug 26, 2018, 06:52 pm IST
Supreme Court

Karnataka’s political tussle in Supreme Court continues

May 18, 2018, 11:23 am IST

REVEALED!! Deepika Padukone to marry co-actor and boyfriend Ranveer Singh: Dates are here

Jan 4, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close