Sabarimala Issue : PM Narendra Modi postpones Kerala visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to postpone Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state scheduled on Sunday.

A senior state BJP leader said the visit has not been cancelled, but only deferred to a later date considering the volatile situation.

On the second consecutive day in a row, the Kerala police were confronted by angry demonstrators who blocked roads to protest against the entry of two women in their menstruating ages inside the Ayyappa temple of Sabarimala.

As many as 1,369 people have so far been arrested and 801 cases registered in connection with violent protests which were witnessed during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by pro-Hindu outfits Thursday, police said, adding that 717 people are now in preventive custody.