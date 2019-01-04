“The credibility with which they become a character is what makes them alike”: Sathyan Anthikad

Malayalam film director Sathyan Anthikad says that Fahadh Faasil and Mohanlal are different but they way they approach their roles have a lot of similarities. He is quoted saying, “The credibility with which they become a character is what makes them alike”.

‘Njan Prakashan’ marks Sathyan Anthikad’s second time collaboration with Fahadh after ‘Oru Indian Pranayakatha’. Hitting screens during the Christmas season, the movie opened to excellent response with the family audiences lapping it up.

Fahadh Faasil is the best Malayalam actor of this generation and he is often compared to Mohanlal of the late 80s and 90s. It is Fahadh’s ability to get into the skin of a character and perform that earned him the comparison with the legendary Mohanlal. Recently, after the release of ‘Njan Prakashan’, ‘the next Mohanlal’ chorus became louder. There is a large section who believe that it’s still early days for Fahadh to being compared to Mohanlal, who is among the finest actors in the country.