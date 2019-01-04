West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays badminton : Watch Video

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Didi’ was on a 2-day visit to Birbhum district, to chair an administrative meet where taking out some time from her work, she was seen spending some light moments yesterday evening.

Posting the video on her social media accounts today, Mamata Banerjee captioned it as, “We love sports. A token game in a village…” (sic). The video shows her in her signature white saree, with a shawl wrapped around, indulging in a game of doubles with three other men, on Thursday night. Needless to say, the video went instantly viral with fans across the country pouring in their encouraging comments after seeing her adept with the racket.