“Women Goes to Space, Why Not Sabarimala”? Asks Ram Vilas Paswan

Jan 4, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, an ally of BJP at centre has come out strongly suporting the cause of young women entry into Sabarimala.

He said if women could go into space, there was no point in denying them from entering a temple. He also added that the decision of the Supreme Court on Ram temple should be accepted by all political parties.

“The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict and now two women have even entered the temple. Is the government stopping them from entering the temple? We are talking of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. There should be no discrimination in the name of gender. Women are going to space, then why can’t they enter a temple?” he asked while talking to media.

