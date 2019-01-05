Latest NewselectionsIndia

BJP appoints poll in-charges

Jan 5, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the names of functionaries who have been put in charge of seven states for election-related work ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Defense minister Nirmala Sitaraman and JS Pawaiya have been given the charge of Delhi, Union health minister JP Nadda has been made in charge of Uttar Pradesh while railway minister Piyush Goyal will oversee the election preparation for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman Nicobar.

P Murlidhar Rao and Kiran Maheshwari will oversee the preparations in Karnataka. Kalyan Misra and Vishwas Sarang have been put in charge of Haryana while Avinash Rai Khanna will oversee work in Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura.

Last month, Shah announced the names of election in-charges in 17 states who will have the responsibility of steering the party’s election campaign as it seeks to retain power.

