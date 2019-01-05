Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Asks Why there is No Hartal When the Third Woman Entered Sabarimala

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a sarcastic manner asked why there is no Harthal being called when the third young women(Sasikala) entered Sabarimala.

“There was a loss of crores of Rupees in the attack on KSRTC Buses. Sangh Parivar used specially trained criminals for this. They don’t have the support of the common man,” the C.M said.

“Devotees did not make any problem while the young women reached Sabarimala. The leader who said she will commit suicide if young women entered Sabarimala is still here, alive. These are deliberate efforts to create the impression that there are big problems at Kerala,” he added.