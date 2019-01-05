Deepika Padukone launches official website

Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 33, has launched her official website. The star has been teasing her fans about “something super exciting” since Friday.

“Can’t wait to share this with you all!” she said in a hand-written note posted on her Instagram story along with a countdown timer. When the countdown ended, the actor announced the launch of her website and wrote, “Here’s presenting my website – www.deepikapadukone.com – Love, Deepika.”

Deepika also shared a greyscale photograph of herself on social media along with a QR code placed on the bottom of the image, which directly takes the viewers to the website. The website takes viewers through the many stages of the actor’s life and career, including the milestone and awards the actor, has achieved in all these years.

It also contains a dedicated section for Live Love Laugh, the foundation through which she advocates the cause of mental health.