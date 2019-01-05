Demand to restore old pension schemes: 40 lakh UP Government workers to go on strike

Raising the demand to restore the old pension scheme, around 40 lakh UP Government workers to go on strike from February 6. “The strike, which is being held ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is supported by many worker organisations”, said Harikishor Tiwari, convenor of the old pension restoration forum.

On December 12, scores of Karnataka government employees took to streets in Belgaum city to protest against the New Pension Scheme and demanded that it should be scrapped.

Around 10 lakh employees of nine public sector banks went on a nationwide strike against the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda just after two weeks of this incident.

The bank unions had submitted their charter of demands on which the Indian Bank Association (IBA) called several rounds of meetings and has offered 8 percentage wage hike. But The United Forum of Bank Unions did not accept it.