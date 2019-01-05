FSSAI asks food businesses to comply with new packaging norms

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said food businesses need to comply with new packaging regulations that bar use of recycled plastics and newspapers to wrap food articles by July 1.

FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the new packaging regulations would raise the bar of food safety in India to the next level.

The new regulations prohibit packaging material made of recycled plastics including carry bags for packaging, storing, carrying or dispensing articles of food.