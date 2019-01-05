KeralaLatest News

Manju Warrier’s Facebook Post on Simon Britto Invites Wrath of CPI(M) Cyber Users. Here is Why

Jan 5, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Actress Manju Warrier had run into some trouble when she initially offered support for Kerala Government’s Women Wall before quickly withdrawing it, citing the reason that she wasn’t aware of the political angle involved in the wall. The move had not impressed the left sympathisers as she was trolled and targeted on social media for her sudden discovery about the political angle of the wall.

Just when everyone thought the cyber comrades have forgotten all about it, Manju’s Facebook post about the late Left leader Simon Britto has once again got them active. Manju, in her Facebook post, said that Simon Britto was a leader whom time couldn’t defeat and that he will continue to live in the minds of the people. Here is her post.

Now left sympathisers have used this occasion to remind Manju that she had once withdrawn from her earlier stand on Women Wall and just might do it again. Her Facebook page is flooded with sarcastic comments like she might withdraw her statement on Simon once she realises that he too was a left leader. Here are some of the comments.

 

