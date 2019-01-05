Latest NewsIndia

Naidu threatens BJP leaders not to mess with him

Jan 5, 2019, 02:48 pm IST
New Delhi: “If you try to mess, you’ll be finished”, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has threatened the BJP leaders.

He said ” the public won’t leave you if you go out. Be careful. BJP leaders should feel ashamed for supporting Modi in Andhra”. The incident took place on Friday in Kakinada.

The BJP leaders blocked Naidu’s convoy allegedly over the comments he made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. The police arrested BJP District President Malakondayya for the incident.

“Why are the BJP leaders supporting Modi. He has cheated the state. Modi has been unfair to Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said.

Naidu criticized Modi and BJP. He also said that the Centre did not cooperate in these four years and assurances given in the Reorganisation Act are not fulfilled.

“Handholding to AP through special status was assured in the Parliament. Even that is not fulfilled,” said Naidu.

