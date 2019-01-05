Latest NewsArmyIndiaDefence

Pakistani forces resort to heavy mortar shelling

Jan 5, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Pakistan forces resorted to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

Pakistan Army started unprovoked firing and heavy mortar shelling targetting some forward Indian positions and civilian areas in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors around 9 PM.

Troops guarding the borderline retaliated and an intermittent exchange of fire continued till wee hours today. There is no report of any casualty or injury to the Indian side.

