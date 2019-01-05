Prakash Raj to contest from Bengaluru in Lok Sabha polls

Actor Prakash Raj confirmed on Twitter that he would contest from Bengaluru Central constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Raj had announced on January 1 that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls as an independent, marking an entry into the electoral arena.

The national award-winning actor had begun an online campaign called #Justasking and has been vocal in his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. a.

Raj has said in the past that his turn to politics was occasioned by the murder of Lankesh, who was allegedly shot dead by Hindu activists for her strong anti-Hindutva views on September 5, 2017.