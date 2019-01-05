Rajinikanth’s next film to start rolling from next month

AR Murugadoss will be teaming up with superstar Rajinikanth. According to Murugadoss, the movie will be a complete mass entertainer just like how the fans expect. The yet-to-be-titled movie will start rolling in February. Sun Pictures is most likely to produce this movie. It must be noted that the banner was recently associated with both Rajinikanth and Murugadoss in ‘Petta’ and ‘Sarkar’, respectively.

Rajinikanth’s last release, ‘2.0’, emerged as a huge blockbuster and is currently among the top five in the list of highest grosser in Indian cinema. Superstar is currently awaiting the release of ‘Petta’, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Along with him, the movie also has a huge star cast comprising of Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha, Sasikumar and Malavika Mohanan. ‘Petta’ is set to for a grand Pongal release on January 10.