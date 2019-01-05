KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: Prohibitory order extended

Jan 5, 2019, 06:54 pm IST
Prohibitory order in Sabarimala has once again extended. The district administration extended the prohibitory order up to January 14. That is up to the ‘Makara vilakku festival’ the order will be applied. The district administration after taking into consideration the report from district police took this decision.

