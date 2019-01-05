Sabarimala: Prohibitory order extended

Prohibitory order in Sabarimala has once again extended. The district administration extended the prohibitory order up to January 14. That is up to the ‘Makara vilakku festival’ the order will be applied. The district administration after taking into consideration the report from district police took this decision.
Related Articles
If Govt Attempts to Make Young Women Enter Sabarimala, Consequences Will Be Severe,”Warns K.K Sasikala
Nov 4, 2018, 09:57 am IST
Sunny Leone looks absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram posts: See Pics
Oct 20, 2018, 10:16 am IST
“CPI(M) Used ISRO Spy Case For Their Political Gain”: Nambi Narayanan
Sep 25, 2018, 03:10 pm IST
Rafale deal: No need to disclose pricing details to the petitioners, says Supreme Court
Nov 14, 2018, 04:19 pm IST
Post Your Comments