Sabarimala Protests: UK updates travel advisory to India

The UK government has updated its travel advisory to India, warning British citizens to remain vigilant and avoid large public gatherings, following violent protests in Kerala over the issue of women entering the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which regularly updates its advice for travel to different parts of the world, said on Friday that any British citizens planning to travel to Kerala should monitor media reports.

“There have been violent protests in some towns and cities in Kerala over the issue of women accessing the Sabarimala temple. Some public services have been disrupted in the wake of clashes between police and protesters,” the FCO advisory said.

“If you are in Kerala or due to travel there, you should monitor media reports closely, remain vigilant and avoid large public gatherings,” it noted.