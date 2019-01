The BSE benchmark Sensex today rebounded nearly 200 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700 marks, driven by a recovery in auto, metal and banking stocks amid buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share index, however, pared some early gains and was trading 103.90 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 35,617.61.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 37.15 points, or 0.35 percent, to 10,709.40.