Sincere women devotees won’t go to Sabarimala says playback singers

Playback singers Unni Menon and Jyotsna have responded to women’s entry in Sabarimala. “What is seen in Kerala is digging up of 100 year old tradition unnecessarily. Women who are sincere devotees are not saying that they want to go to Sabarimala. We have before us many bigger problems and we should focus on solving those issues,” Jyotsna said.

Both said situation in Kerala should not reach a point when all are beaten to death. “We should use our energy for useful things. In a crowded bus, no one is ready to get up from their seat to provide room for women to sit. Such things should be taken care of first but now all are giving importance only to political discussions,” they said.