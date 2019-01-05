The standoff at Sabarimala stains India’s progress on women’s rights: Barkha Dutt

The standoff at Sabarimala stains India’s progress on women’s rights says the noted journalist Barkha Dutt. She in her column in American daily ‘Washington Post’ said this.

” In India, they tell us that women can be anything we wish. We can be fighter-jet pilots, corporate CEOs, paratroopers, athletes — and, of course, prime minister. But God forbid we dare to argue that, in 2019, menstruation should not bar us from praying at a temple. What sort of global power can the world’s largest democracy aspire to be when our monthly period is still used to make women feel like polluted pariahs who must be kept at a distance? Is this not repugnant modern-day untouchability?”, she asked.

The indefensible surrender at Sabarimala by both major national parties is the defeat of fundamental liberal values and the victory of majoritarian populism.