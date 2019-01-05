New Delhi: Reports says that Ex-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will succeed Ajay Maken as Delhi Congress Chief.

“The party will decide, the high command, Rahul Gandhi and all will decide and whatever they decide will be acceptable to all of us,” Ms. Dikshit told news agency ANI.

Ajay Maken resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief on Friday. He had his own reasons for resigning. But sources say there is a possibility of Ajay Maken being given a new role at the center or even contesting the Lok Sabha election. This is the second time he has resigned from the post.

Earlier, he had resigned in 2017 when the party did not perform well in civic polls. But he took it back reportedly after Rahul Gandhi, the then vice president asked him to continue. The political world is looking forward to the reports.