Aadhaar to be linked with driving license soon

Union Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravishankar Prasad shared the news of making Aadhaar and driving license linked. The government could soon make the associated steps. Now, Aadhaar is used to verify an individual and their identity.

“We are going to make another big change in the law of which bill is pending in Parliament. Soon linking motor vehicle licenses with the Aadhaar will be mandatory”, the minister said. “Suppose, a drunk man killed four persons and fled from Punjab to any other state to get a duplicate licence issued using different identity. After linking Aadhaar, one can change the name but cannot change the biometrics. The moment one tries to get issued duplicate licence using a different identity, the system will immediately say the person is already having a licence and should not be given another licence. This is how we are changing the quality of life in India”, he revealed the necessity of this linking.

This step will help to prevent the breaking of the law. It will also help to secure the private data of individuals. There are 124 crore Aadhar holders in India. The digital era has made changes in each sector and India is also being a part of it.