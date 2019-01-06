Akhilesh Yadav says” BJP taught him something precious”

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that BJP taught him something precious,i.e, the art of making friends.

“I thank BJP for teaching me how to make friends,” said Akhilesh after he met Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to finalize an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at her residence. He said that they were defeated in the assembly elections in 2017 despite a lot of development work that they did for UP.

He also said that his government worked very hard to take the state on the path of progress but they lost as the poll equation went wrong. When he was asked about NDA, he commented that, with so many parties in the fold, what he learned from BJP is that the art of making friends. He said in response to the question about the meeting with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

“It was a meeting to greet each other on the new year. But, it is obvious that some political talk would happen”. Akhilesh added that the new alliance will hopefully help in the development and progress under the leadership of a new Prime Minister after the general elections..