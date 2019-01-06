BJP aims for World Record at Amit Shah Rally with 5,000 kg of khichdi : See Pics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is having 5,000 kg ‘khichdi’ cooked for its ‘Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp’ rally at Ram Lila Maidan later on Sunday.

The ‘khichdi’, which is being cooked with rice and lentils collected from Dalit households, is being cooked in pot weighing 750 kg.

Under the guidance of BJP president Amit Shah, the khichdi will be distributed among party workers and supporters at the rally on Sunday. Scheduled caste communities of the national capital are expected to gather and meet at the Bhim Mahasangam rally. The saffron party is scheduled to hold mega-events in the national capital for the next three weekends, beginning with the rally on January 6.

In November 2017, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked 918 kg of khichdi, which currently holds the record for the world’s largest khichdi, at ‘World Food India’ festival organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in Delhi.

According to Delhi BJP media convenor Ashok Goel, around 10,000 kg of rice and lentils were collected from about three lakh SC families. The rest of the ingredients like tomatoes, garlic, onion, salt, etc have been arranged by the party.

Besides today’s rally, the BJP is also planning a ‘Yuva Sankalp Rally’ on January 20.

The BJP is organising Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally in Delhi in a bid to reach out to the Dalit community ahead of the general elections.