BJP appoints Rajnath as President of Manifesto Committee

Jan 6, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
BJP has appointed a committee to prepare its manifesto for upcoming general elections. Senior leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh will be president of the 20-member panel.

Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the members of the committee.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will head a publicity wing committee. IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be in charge of a media group committee.

Nitin Gadkari will head a committee which will reach out to social and volunteer organizations. Sushma Swaraj will head a group that will produce literature for the polls.

