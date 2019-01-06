BJP’s plan will not work in Kerala : CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come forward saying that BJP and RSS are trying to destroy the law and order of the state following the women’s entry to Sabarimala.



They are saying that the situation is out of control at Sabarimala and that the centre will intervene in the matter immediately, he said. He added that there is no other issue in the state other than the one created by RSS and BJP.

“The government has the constitutional responsibility of implementing the Supreme Court verdict regarding women entry at Sabarimala. Those who are stage attacks are trying to sabotage the Supreme Court verdict and threatening the government. There is no point in this. BJP national leadership should ask their members to go back from the protests”, said Chief Minister.