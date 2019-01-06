Chinese President Xi Jinping tells army to be READY FOR WAR

In his first meeting with the military top brass in Beijing in 2019., President Xi Jinping said that China’s armed forces should be ready for combat and be prepared for unexpected crisis and war.

China is keen to beef up its armed forces amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea and escalating tension with the United States over issues ranging from trade to the status of Taiwan.

“The entire armed forces should have a correct understanding of China’s security and development trends, enhance their awareness of danger, crisis and war, and make solid efforts on combat preparations in order to accomplish the tasks assigned by the Party (the ruling Communist Party of China) and the people,” Xi said.

“The world is facing a period of major changes never seen in a century, and China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development,” Xi was quoted as saying by the official news agency, Xinhua,