Cyclone Pabuk: Orange warning issued

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange warning for the Andaman and NicobarIslands, which is facing a cyclonic storm. Cyclonic storm Pabuk is approaching the archipelagoand currently hovering over the Andaman sea and the neighbourhood.

An orange weather warning means people should be prepared and there is an increased likelihood of bad or extreme weather, which may disrupt road and airtravel and threaten life and property. CyclonePabuk is now over the Andaman sea and its neighborhood and it has moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph in the last six hours.

The official said, the cyclonic storm is very likely to continue to movenorth-northwestwards and cross the Andaman islands by tonight with a wind speedof 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph.