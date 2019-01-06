Dog attacked jogger;Then bitten by ‘its owner’

A female jogger in Oakland, California, was attacked by a dog and then tackled and bitten on the arm by its owner. The incident occurred on Goldenrod Trail. She used pepper spray to escape from the attack of the dog. When she returned to the location of the attack on the following day, Alma Cadwalader, the 19-year-old, allegedly tackled her to the ground and punched her several times.

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said that Ms. Cadwalader allegedly bit her forearm and left a bloody bruise and other significant wounds when the victim tried to ran away. Ms. Cadwalader was found and arrested after the police posted photos the victim had taken as she walked away with her dogs. A warrant was issued against Ms. Cadwalader’s arrest and she was taken into custody on Friday.