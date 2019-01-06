Latest News

Dog attacked jogger;Then bitten by ‘its owner’

Jan 6, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

A female jogger in Oakland, California, was attacked by a dog and then tackled and bitten on the arm by its owner. The incident occurred on Goldenrod Trail. She used pepper spray to escape from the attack of the dog. When she returned to the location of the attack on the following day, Alma Cadwalader, the 19-year-old, allegedly tackled her to the ground and punched her several times.

East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said that Ms. Cadwalader allegedly bit her forearm and left a bloody bruise and other significant wounds when the victim tried to ran away. Ms. Cadwalader was found and arrested after the police posted photos the victim had taken as she walked away with her dogs. A warrant was issued against Ms. Cadwalader’s arrest and she was taken into custody on Friday.

Tags

Related Articles

‘Narendra Modi will be again become the PM’, claims BJP leader

Dec 13, 2018, 04:01 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings back in IPL ; Gambhir removed by KKR

Jan 5, 2018, 09:25 am IST

Kerala Police Criticized For Handing Police Uniform To Women Entering Sabarimala

Oct 19, 2018, 11:23 am IST
raja-kanimozhi-others-receive-notice-delhi-high-court

Raja, Kanimozhi and others receive notice from Delhi High Court

Mar 21, 2018, 05:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close