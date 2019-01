30 people killed in Afghanistan a gold mine collapse. 7 were injured and not much serious. Villagers had dug a 60-metre (200-feet) deep shaft in a riverbed to search for gold. They were inside when the walls fell in. They are not sure how the wall collapsed. It is said that the miners are not professionals.

District governor Mohammad Rustam Raghi said that the villagers have been involved in this business for decades with no government control over them.