GST: Ministerial panel favours Kerala levying 1% cess

Jan 6, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
The ministerial panel under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Sunday approved the levy of 1 percent’ calamity cess’ by Kerala for a period of two years to fund rehabilitation work in the state hit by floods.
The goods and services, which will attract the 1 percent cess, would be decided by Kerala, Modi said, adding that if any other state wants to levy the ‘calamity cess’ it has to approach the GST Council for approval.

Besides, the Group of Ministers under Modi has also suggested to the GST Council to allow additional borrowing over the permitted limit by states hit by the natural calamity.

“Kerala had asked the GST Council for levying cess to fund rehabilitation work. The GoM has recommended to the Council that Kerala is allowed to levy 1 percent cess for two years. Also, the Centre and states will together decide on increasing the borrowing limit under FRBM for funding natural calamity,” Modi told reporters after the meeting of the GoM.

