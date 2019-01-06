“He Wasn’t an Innocent Pedestrian, Was Part of a Group that went to Attack” M.B Rajesh criticizes late Sabarimala karma Samithi Member

It was a few days before that Chandran Unnithan, a member of Sabarimala karma Samithi member was killed as he suffered serious injuries oh his head from stones being pelted at him. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan embarrassed himself in the matter by claiming that he died of a heart attack much before the post-mortem report arrived. The report proved C.M’s claims wrong. Now M.B Rajesh too has criticized the late Chandran Unnithan for his involvement in the protest rally. While taking part in a debate in Asianet channel, Rajesh said that the late Chandran Unnithan wasn’t an innocent pedestrian.

Rajesh was already a bit upset in the debate that the advocate Usha who took part in the debate was not criticizing the RSS attacks and Rajesh started questioning her attitude. To this, the news anchor Vinu said the attack on Chandran Unnithan was a similar incident. It was then that Rajesh said:

“The man who got killed was part of the group that went to attack CPI(M) office. Am not justifying the killing, death is sad too. but we have to remember that he was not an innocent pedestrian. When you are a part of a group that goes to attack, such risks are there”, he said.

Vinu pointed out that the remand report of Police mentioned that the killers were throwing stones at the rally with shouts of “kill him”.