JNU spent Rs 13 lakh to host Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Students’ Union has called a two-day strike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration criticized the students’ union for calling a two-day strike to protest against the university for allegedly spending nearly Rs 13 lakh to host spiritual gurus Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru.

It is surprising that office bearers of yet-to-be-notified JNUSU have been spreading motivated misinformation on the social media questioning the wisdom of the university to invite two spiritual leaders and promoters of social harmony and peace, said the varsity’s registrar.