Latest NewsIndia

JNU spent Rs 13 lakh to host Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Students’ Union has called a two-day strike

Jan 6, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration criticized the students’ union for calling a two-day strike to protest against the university for allegedly spending nearly Rs 13 lakh to host spiritual gurus Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru.

It is surprising that office bearers of yet-to-be-notified JNUSU have been spreading motivated misinformation on the social media questioning the wisdom of the university to invite two spiritual leaders and promoters of social harmony and peace, said the varsity’s registrar.

Tags

Related Articles

China demands release of Huawei Executive

Dec 9, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Is Madhuri Dixit to contest the Lok Sabha election? Here is the truth..!

Dec 8, 2018, 09:56 am IST

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un pledged to work toward complete denuclearisation

Jun 12, 2018, 02:39 pm IST
Apple

Apple launches ‘iPad 2018 Edition’ with pencil support in India

Apr 20, 2018, 10:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close