Lok Sabha Polls: CPM to give candidature to Viju Krishnan; may contest from Kasargodu

CPM is planning to give candidature to Viju Krishnan, the leader of recent agrarian protests in the coming Lok Sabha polls. He will be given the Kasargodu seat. He belongs to Karrivellur in the Kannur district which belongs to this constituency. Karivellur is in Payyannur assembly constituency which is a strong red bastion of CPM. Viju Krishnan is the central committee member of the CPM.

Viju is the man behind the epic ‘Long March’ of farmers in Maharashtra. Farmers and tribals walked from Nashik to Mumbai in March which attracted national attention. He was also the main organizer of farmers march that took place in New Delhi in November.

Kasargod is a safe seat for CPM. The party has a strong majority in 4 assembly seats – Payyannur, Kalliasherry, Kanjagadu, Thrikkarripur -in the constituency. In Uduma both UDF and LDF has dominance. In Manjheshwar LDF, UDF and BJP have neck and tie competition. Only Kasargodu the left has no dominance. Last time the sitting MP P.Karunankaran won with a small majority of 6921 votes.

Viju Krishnan the former head of the Department of Political Science at St.Jospeh’s college, Bangalore. He quit the job to become a full-time political activist.