Media professional dies after falling off terrace

Adarsh Mishra, 49, a media professional in Mumbai died after falling off terrace in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday. Resided on the seventh floor of the Trimurti Society at Siddharth Nagar. He fell down from the terrace of the building.

It was not yet clear whether it was an accident or a case of suicide, said senior police inspector Sanjay Bhole adding that Mishra every day used to go for a morning walk on the building’s terrace. “The CCTV installed on the building’s seventh floor showed Mishra, clad in track pants and T-shirt, going upstairs to the terrace with a handkerchief in his hand,” Bhole said.

The officer also added that in another CCTV put up in the building’s lobby, he was seen falling down around 10.30 am, but it was not clear what led to his fall. He was taken to the nearby hospital but he died. Mishra earlier worked as vice president with the DNA newspaper and had left his job a few months back. He had also worked at the Wockhardt Foundation and also worked for Indian Express, Anand Bazar Patrika and the Lokmat Group. Mishra lived with his wife and son.