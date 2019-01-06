NSS Should Change their Stand Against Government, Says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

NSS and Kerala Government are engaged in a battle over the issue of Sabarimala. While NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair continued its stand of supporting the devotees, Kerala Government has been quite critical of it. Now CPI(M) General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come out demanding NSS that they should change their stand on the issue.

Earlier Sukumaran Nair had said that Government is trying to spread atheism and that government has the responsibility to protect the belief of devotees. He added that devotees will take to the streets if Government fails to protect their belief system and there is nothing wrong in it.