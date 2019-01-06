P.M Modi Feels this is Better than Waiving Loans, Know What it is

Waiving farmers loans have been one of the first action taken by Governments when they come to power, especially the recent Congress Governments. While this definitely means a lot to farmers, P.M Narendra Modi said he preferred to complete the pending irrigation projects to empower farmers instead of waiving their loans.

“Our government has started work on 99 pending irrigation projects at a cost of Rs 90,000 crore. Our government preferred to complete the irrigation projects instead of waiving loans,” he said after laying the foundation stones of six irrigation projects.

Modi was speaking at a public rally in Palamau, about 160 km from Ranchi

“Had I considered farmers as a vote bank, I could have waived their Rs one lakh loan…this (loan waiver) could have provided an immediate succour to farmers, but our priority is to provide them with facilities to boost their produce for doubling their income and this will help the farmers for generations,” he added.