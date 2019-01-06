RBI is instructed to solve the dry ATM issue

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India is instructed to solve the dry ATM issue. People are facing the problem of perpetually dysfunctional ATMs so as to avoid a situation of a forced cash crunch.

There were 2,21,492 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the country as at September-end 2018, as per the details given by RBI. These include 1,43,844 ATMs of public sector banks, 59,645 ATMs of private banks and 18,003 of foreign banks, payments banks, small finance banks and White Label ATMs (WLAs), which are owned and operated by non-bank entities.

A committee headed by M Veerappa Moily, the senior Congress leader expressed a concern that “there are just not enough” ATMs being installed or added to cater to the rising demand for cash in an expanding economy, even as more and more debit cards are being issued and large number of Jan Dhan accounts opened by banks.

ATMs and digital transactions are highly helpful to withdraw cash even after the close of banking hours