Rs 90,000 crore saved by use of Aadhaar till March 2018: Jaitley

Jan 6, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, over 122 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the last 28 months and 99 percent of the adult population of India stands covered.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said 90,000 crore rupees have been saved by the use of Aadhaar till March last year and several duplicates, fake, and non-existent beneficiaries have been eliminated.

He stated that according to the World Bank Digital Dividend Report, India can save 77,000 crore rupees per year by using Aadhaar.

