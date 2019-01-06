Sabarimala Issue : Devaswom Board is the owner of Sabarimala temple,says Devaswom Commissioner

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday if the Sabarimala tantri was unhappy with the Supreme Court verdict the best course open to him was to leave the place.The chief minister said the tantri’s move to shut down the temple for an hour and conduct purification rituals after two women, in their 40s, offered prayers was a violation of the Supreme Court verdict. He termed the move ‘strange’.

Devaswom Board on Sunday said the act of the tantri closing the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple following women entry as wrong.

Devaswom commissioner N Vasu has asked him to give an explanation within 14 days. The board is the owner of the temple. The tantri should have sought the permission of the board before taking such action. Without the written permission of the board, the tantri cannot take such an action, clarified the Devaswom commissioner.

Vasu said the tantri should have sought the permission of the board for performing the purification rituals in order to follow the tantric activities as per temple rituals even if it is against the order of the apex court.