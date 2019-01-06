KeralaLatest NewsReligion & Faith

Sabarimala: Scientific institute of Tantric heritage is going to perform a ‘yaga’ to block women

Jan 6, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
Although many political parties and groups are agitating against the woman entry in Sabarimala temple. The protests have already become violent and have affected the peaceful atmosphere of the state. But now a group is planning to handle the issue a little bit differently – ‘by performing a yaga’-. Scientific Institute of Tantric heritage (SITH) a group in the social media platform Facebook has come forward with a different kind of strategy to block the women entry in Sabarimala.

"??????? ????" ?????? ??????? ??????????????? ??????? ????????????? ??????????????? SITH ???? ????????????…

Gepostet von Scientific institute of Tantric heritage SITH am Samstag, 5. Januar 2019

They are planning to perform a yaga or sacrifice to block the woman entry in Sabarimala and also to purify the shrine and even also to end the left rule in the state. The group’s FB page has been viral in the social media.

"?????? ?????????? ?????? ?????? ????? ???????????? ????:"??? ????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ??????????????? ?????…

Gepostet von Scientific institute of Tantric heritage SITH am Mittwoch, 2. Januar 2019

