KeralaLatest News

“Secularity is in Your heart, Its not For Your Speeches”: Kummanam Rajasekharan

Jan 6, 2019, 07:22 am IST
Less than a minute
third party image reference

Panthalam: Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, after submitting the ‘Pallakk’ to the palace representatives who go along with the procession of the panthalam Palace, has said that the pilgrimage Sabarimala brings about great changes in the minds of the devotees.

Sabarimala Ayyappa’s history has always been the one against the fight agains the evil. Secularity is in your heart, its not something to be just included in your speeches alone. Sabarimala Ayyappa is an exemplary deity of religious harmony and humanity. The Sarana Mantra holds the power of transformation” he said.

Panathalam palace representative Sasikumara varma said that Kummanam should come back to Kerala and assume the leadership of all the protests related to Sabarimala issue in Kerala.

Tags

Related Articles

Sunny

This is what Sunny Leone would like to say about her first Tamil film ‘Veeramadevi’

Feb 24, 2018, 10:21 pm IST

Former Chief Minister passes away

Aug 22, 2017, 10:45 pm IST

NASA’s this supersonic X-Plane will whizz through your cityscape but you can’t hear anything !

Jun 27, 2017, 05:21 pm IST

Winter Olympics safety measures, armaments move towards Korea

Jan 15, 2018, 01:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close