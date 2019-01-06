“Secularity is in Your heart, Its not For Your Speeches”: Kummanam Rajasekharan

Panthalam: Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, after submitting the ‘Pallakk’ to the palace representatives who go along with the procession of the panthalam Palace, has said that the pilgrimage Sabarimala brings about great changes in the minds of the devotees.

Sabarimala Ayyappa’s history has always been the one against the fight agains the evil. Secularity is in your heart, its not something to be just included in your speeches alone. Sabarimala Ayyappa is an exemplary deity of religious harmony and humanity. The Sarana Mantra holds the power of transformation” he said.

Panathalam palace representative Sasikumara varma said that Kummanam should come back to Kerala and assume the leadership of all the protests related to Sabarimala issue in Kerala.